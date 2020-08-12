Podcast #408: Into Toes – Marvel’s Avengers, Fall Guys, Deep Rock Galactic

The two Adams have gotten together with Mick Fraser and Chris Hyde for a chat about games, and it’s a podcast which, let’s be honest, features Marvel’s Avengers very heavily from the get-go, or the beta version, at least.



Mick and Adam Carroll have also been playing Ghost of Tsushima still (one has finished it), while the Adams have both have a go on Fall Guys, and have lots of thoughts about it. Elsewhere, Chris Hyde has been playing Deep Rock Galactic and adores it.



Listener correspondence goes a bit sexual this week, because Mick is here, but that’s to be expected.

