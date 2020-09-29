Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches everywhere but PS5 on November 10th

One of the most exciting games of the next generation now has a confirmed release date. Sega have announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on Xbox Series X, S, One, PC and PS4 on November 10th. The PS5 version of the game won’t be coming for some time though, with the release set for March 2nd if you want to play it on the white monolith.

“SEGA today has announced that its one-of-a kind RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and Steam on November 10, 2020, aligning the release dates for all current-generation releases with the Xbox Series X | S launch date. As previously revealed, the Xbox Series X | S versions will offer a Smart Delivery upgrade path for Xbox One owners of the game.

SEGA is happy to announce that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching on PlayStation®5 in the West on March 2, 2021, following the game’s PlayStation®4 launch on November 10, 2020. Once players purchase the digital PS4™ version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon at PlayStation®Store they are able to download the PS5™ version at no extra cost when it launches on March 2, 2021. The PS5™ version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available standalone on March 2, 2021 for $59.99, with commensurate pricing in EMEA.

An experience like no other, Yakuza: Like a Dragon brings dynamic RPG gameplay to the streets of Yokohama, Japan, with an epic adventure that combines the intense brawls, crushing drama, and over the top hilarity that the Yakuza series is known for. The game also features voice acting from a dynamic cast of actors, including George Takei, Kaiji Tang, Andrew Morgado, Greg Chun and Elizabeth Maxwell.”

After the huge purchase of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media last week, this announcement is another feather in Microsoft’s cap going into the next generation. With so many big moves happening on the Xbox side, this generation is looking like it could be much more competitive than the last between the two companies.