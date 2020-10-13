Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade to launch alongside new consoles

2K has confirmed that the Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade will be available alongside the launches of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5. This means for Xbox Series X | S owners, you can upgrade on November 10, 2020. For the PlayStation 5 owners, it will be on November 12, 2020, for the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and on November 19, 2020 for the UK and the rest of the world.

All players who own or purchase both a copy of Borderlands 3 and a next-gen console will be able to download the upgrade within the same console family for free. This is in line with what most consumers would have been hoping for as games receive a next-gen upgrade. And it will certainly come as good news to the hardy Vault Hunters of 2K’s most recent wacky shooter.

But that’s not all, 2K have also teased more exciting news coming later this month. To find out what’s in store, tune into a special episode of The Borderlands Show on October 29, 2020, at 5pm BST, over on the Borderlands Twitch channel. You can catch the episode here.

Borderlands 3 is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. It will be coming to Xbox Series X | S and PS5 in November.