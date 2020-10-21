Fallout 76 is free-to-play for the next week

To celebrate “Bombs Drop Day” in the Fallout universe, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 76 is free-to-play across all platforms this week.

For those that log in to the post-apocalyptic survival game they can look forward to limited-time in-game events including a Legendary Vendor Sale, a limited preview to the premium membership Fallout 1st as well as discounts on Atom packs and more.

The free-to-play event will run from October 20 through to October 26. The event will allow players to experience the base game as well as the Wasterlanders expansion and the Battle Royale style mode Nuclear Winter. For those players that choose to purchase the game once the free-to-play week is over any progress they made will carry over as well as any Atomic Shop purchases made during the week.

During the event week there will be three in-game events to keep players engaged. The events will run from October 22 until 26. During these events players can get double S.C.O.R.E and Double XP, as well as 25% of Legendary weapons and armour from the Purveyor at the Rusty Pick in the Ash Heap.

Bethesda will also be promoting Fallout 1st, the premium membership subscription. During the event week players can get a taste of Fallout 1st with a free preview. In order to claim it, players will need to log into Fallout 76 between October 20 -26, locate the free Fallout 1st Limited Preview item in the Atomic Shop and they will have access to a select few of the features offered with the membership.

You can find more information on the event week at the official site here.