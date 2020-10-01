Minecraft’s Steve and Alex are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Today, Nintendo has announced that Steve and Alex from Minecraft wil be the next playable characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. They’ll be part of the second Challenger Pack in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which will also include a new stage and seven tracks from the Minecraft series.

On October 3 at 15:30 BST, Director Mashahiro Sakurai will be revealing plenty more details about Steve and Alex, including a release date. Both characters will be available to anyone who has already purchased the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which already includes Min Min from ARMS, as well as four unannounced Challenge Packs. You can also buy Challenger Pack 7 separately for £5.39 on the Nintendo eShop..

Tune in this Saturday and check out the Nintendo UK YouTube channel, where the broadcast will be live-streamed.

You can watch the reveal trailer below: