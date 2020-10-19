Podcast 418: Pound Mates – FIFA 21, Yakuza: Like A Dragon

This could be described as an emergency pod as Adam Cook and Chris Hyde get together, one on his mobile due to technical difficulties, but we wanted to get this pod to you so we could talk about FIFA 21 and Yakuza: Like A Dragon.



Elsewhere, Microsoft has revealed the 30 Optimised for Series X | S games for day one of the console’s launch, and Sony has broken cover to show off the new UI for the PS5. We catch up on listener questions this week, too, and reminisce a bit over a generation that’s coming to an end.

