The new Deep Rock Galactic update has new missions, cosmetics and more

Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have announced Deep Rock Galactic has a new update, Roughnecks at Work. The update is live now and is the first major update since the 1-4 player co-op FPS left Early Access. Budding miners are now able to enjoy brand new mission types, cosmetics, some new DLC, and more.

The update features two brand new mission types. The first is ‘Escort Duty’ – an action-packed all-out combat quest, requiring drunken courage and heavy artillery on the search for the Ommoran Heartstone. The second is ‘On-Site Refining’ – where teams must put their engineering caps on to master the new pipeline traversal system and suck up every last drop of Liquid Morkite on the planet.

You can check out the trailer for this new Deep Rock Galactic update below:

To celebrate the latest update the Ghost Ship team commissioned fan artist Matthew “Diggy” Baker to bring ‘Doretta’, the new drill dozer capable of penetrating the prized Ommoran Heartstone, to life. Check it out below:

This new update also sees the release of the new Deep Rock Galactic Fall Collection, filled with masterful new Beards & Gear. There’s also a ton of technical upgrades and enhancements, milestones and achievements to continue maximising the miner experience. Deep Rock Galactic players are also set for an all-new cosmetic DLC pack, aimed at those dwarfs finding the spacesuit a little tight. The paid DLC offers four new sets of armour, paint jobs, and tattoos to keep you looking in tip-top condition.

We don’t need much of an excuse to dive back into Deep Rock Galactic here at GodisaGeek, and this new update seems to have added plenty for new miners and pickaxe fanatics alike. We’ll certainly be jumping back in soon.

Deep Rock Galactic is out now on Steam and Xbox One & Microsoft Stores.