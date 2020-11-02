2K announce new mode ‘MyNBA’ and an expanded MyCAREER for next-gen NBA 2K21

2K has today unveiled an expanded MyCAREER and a brand new mode called MyNBA, coming exclusively to the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. The expanded MyCAREER allows you to play in the NBA G League, providing players with new options as to how they break into the NBA. Will you head straight from college, or play in the minor NBA league first? The choice is up to you.

MyNBA will allow players to create their own league and manage it as either a GM or commissioner, providing more opportunities to how you control every aspect of play. You’ll be able to develop players in the G League, adjust the amount of teams you want in your league, and more.

You’ll be able to read more about these modes in today’s Courtside Report.