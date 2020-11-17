Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox gameplay revealed

CD PROJEKT RED today released a brand new video showing Cyberpunk 2077 running on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

In the special Night City Wire episode, the studio invites gamers to check out gameplay from CD PROJEKT RED’s upcoming title captured on both Xbox One X, as well as Xbox Series X via the console’s backwards compatibility feature. The scenes shown offer yet another glimpse into the world of the dark future players will be able to dive deep into when they begin their journey in Night City come December 10, 2020.

You can check out the Night City Wire episode below:

CD PROJEKT RED has also confirmed that a PlayStation gameplay video is also planned for release in the future. No date for this has yet been confirmed, but you can expect it to land soon. For more information on Cyberpunk 2077, click here.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia on December 10, 2020. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PS4 versions respectively.