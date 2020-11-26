ePremier League season 3 coming to FIFA 21

The Premier League and Electronic Arts are launching the third season of ePremier League on FIFA 21, giving UK-based players the chance to win the ePremier League title for their favourite club.

Registration for this year’s competition opens at 5pm GMT on Thursday, December 3, 2020 on the ePremier League website. Online qualification will then begin in January 2021. Representatives for all 20 Premier League clubs will compete to see who reaches the online playoffs, before the live finals take place next spring. The finals will once again be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Premier League channels and EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel.

Premier League Commercial Director Will Brass had this to say regarding the new ePremier League:

The EA SPORTS FIFA video game series is one of the key channels through which fans all over the world can engage with Premier League clubs and players. We are looking forward to another edition of ePremier League after the first two seasons delivered some thrilling entertainment while giving UK-based fans the chance to represent their teams in high-profile competition. ePremier League is a great platform for players of all abilities and a real mix of competitors have progressed to the final stages of both tournaments so far. This includes some of the highest-ranked professional FIFA-gamers in the world and relatively inexperienced players who have proved they can take on the very best. “We have been able to deliver the live finals to a wide audience in the UK and around the world, thanks to EA Sports and our broadcast partners, and we hope fans enjoy watching and having the chance to participate in another exciting season of ePL action.

The 2020/21 instalment of ePremier League was won by Watford FC’s Thomas ‘Hashtag Tom’ Leese after the inaugural ePL tournament was won by World No1 Xbox One player Donovan ‘Fnatic Tekkz’ Hunt on behalf of Liverpool FC.

You can check out last years finals below:

The competition is open to UK residents aged 16 and over and will once again take place on PS4 and Xbox One. As well as taking home the trophy and a share of the £40,000 prize pot, there will also be seats on offer for top-ranking players at the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series (FGS) European Playoffs. You can find more information about the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Global Series (FGS) rules here.

During this season’s online qualifiers, all players will be required to play in 90-rated Online Friendlies mode as their chosen Premier League club. Those who progress to the playoffs and beyond will play on FIFA Ultimate Team (using Premier League players only).

Below are the current ePremier League FIFA 21 key dates to keep in your diary:

Thursday December 3, 2020 – Friday January 15, 2021: Registration open

Monday January 4, 2021 – Sunday January 31, 2021: Online qualification

Monday February 15, 2021 – Wednesday March 3, 2021: Club Playoffs

March/April Live Finals (final dates TBC)