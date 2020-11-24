FIFA 21 gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S revealed

Electronic Arts has today unveiled what FIFA 21 will look like on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S when it launches on December 4, 2020. Using the power of new generation consoles combined with advances in the Frostbite™ engine will enhance the player experience. Expect lightning-fast load times and enhanced sights, sounds, and player movement, in addition to ultra-realistic football environments.

This new version of the game will use LiveLight Rendering, a deferred lighting system that enhances every aspect of the on-pitch experience. Thousands of authentic chants captured exclusively from the world’s biggest competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga, will deliver an authentic crowd experience. Next-gen technology powered by Frostbite delivers an unprecedented level of player fidelity. Fans can enjoy deeper definition in player physiques, including flexing muscles after strikes and strand-based hair on some of the top footballers. This is combined with dynamic lighting that accentuates footballers’ faces and kits for a whole new level of realism.

New pre-game cinematics such as team buses arriving prior to kick-off and the buzz of fans entering through the turnstiles have been added to further immerse fans in the total matchday experience. During live games, new contextual player, bench, and fan reactions respond to key match situations, allowing players to feel the explosive passion and intense drama of big goal moments like last-minute winners or relegation-saving equalizers.

Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA had this to say on FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

We’re excited to deliver a new level of authenticity that will immerse players in the game like never before when they step out onto the virtual pitch in FIFA 21. With next-level immersive experiences that truly bring the most recognizable stadiums and professional players to life, the technology behind these next-generation consoles opens up a world of possibilities for how players will experience the world’s game this year and into the future.

New technology enables players to experience more authentic movement with enhanced length and visual quality of player animations, providing ultra-responsive and realistic maneuvers in every situation on the pitch. Off-ball humanization creates authentic character behaviours that enable fans to feel all the emotion of football at the highest level, from a player adjusting shin pads in the 89th minute to one screaming for a through ball from a teammate. Frostbite’s advanced interaction system brings the Real Player Motion Technology system to life as players jostle, push, and pull in battles for possession with more responsiveness than ever before.

Players will have their first opportunity to experience the future of FIFA gameplay with blazing fast load times that allow them to get in the game quicker than ever before. From Kick-Off to Career Mode, players will never lose focus on the upcoming match as stadium environments will load with unprecedented speed, letting them get to the start of the match in seconds.

In addition, for those with PS5 consoles, PlayStation Activities gets players into the action even faster by letting them jump straight from the PlayStation home screen into their favorite game modes. Rich and responsive haptic technology through the new PS5 DualSense controller allows players to sense the impact of shots, passes, and tackles and feel the rhythm of the game in their hands.

Players who buy, or who have already bought, FIFA 21 for PS4 and/or Xbox One can get the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X|S version of the game for free from December 4, 2020. Players can also take their FUT Club and VOLTA FOOTBALL squad to the next generation and back again with cross-gen transfer markets in FUT 21, as well as all their FUT and VOLTA FOOTBALL content and progress. For players who only want to play on next-generation consoles, there is an option to buy standalone editions of FIFA 21 on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for $69.99 USD.

FIFA 21 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and is coming to Google Stadia next year. FIFA 21 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4, 2020.