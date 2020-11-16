Mafia Trilogy on PC is available digitally at selected retailers

2K and Hangar 13 have today announced that Mafia: Trilogy on PC via Steam will be available for purchase at select physical retailers in Europe later this month. It will be price at £29.99.

Upon purchase, players will be able to acquire Mafia: Trilogy via a digital download code for the game, which sits inside a physical box. For this interested, it is now available for pre-order from select retailers, including GAME and Amazon in the UK. Limited stocks are available.

Mafia: Trilogy includes:

Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favourite;

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy can immediately access all three games, and they are also available to purchase individually.

All three games, plus the full Trilogy are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Mafia Trilogy on PC physical box edition will be available from November 20, 2020.