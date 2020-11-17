Rebellion has announced that their award-winning WW2 shooter, Sniper Elite 4 is out now on Nintendo Switch. It is available to purchase and play now, both via the Nintendo eShop and in boxed editions. Sniper Elite 4 takes players to the beautiful Mediterranean backdrop of Italy, 1943 where the Resistance fights to defeat a terrifying new threat to the Allied fightback.

You can watch the launch trailer below:

The Switch version of the game comes with a host of new features. These include:

• Motion aim with gyroscopic controls

• HD rumble support – feel your heartbeat and bullet impacts

• Local play – play in co-op or multiplayer with up to 4 players on the same network

• Pro Controller support

Currently, Sniper Elite 4 is played by more than 15 million people worldwide and now owners of Nintendo’s handheld can add to that number. It continues the series’ heritage of deep stealth strategy combined with advanced, visceral sniping across massive landscapes.

Sniper Elite 4 is out now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch