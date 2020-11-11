Enhance and The Tetris Company Inc. has released Tetris Effect: Connected for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Game Pass. Described as the “ultimate incarnation of the award-winning puzzle game Tetris Effect,” Xbox players can finally get their hands of one of the best puzzlers of the last few years.

Tetris Effect: Connected includes a brand new multiplayer expansion (coming to PS4, PC, and Oculus Quest Summer 2021) featuring four modes: Connected, Zone Battle, Score Attack, and Classic Score Attack. Connected lets you form a three-player team to try an defeat AI-controlled bosses; Zone Battle is a one-on-one battle featuring original Tetris rules and the time-stopping Zone mechanic; Score Attack is another one-on-one competition where you have to beat your opponent’s score; and Classic Score Attack is the same except you use old-school Tetris rules.

aGameScout has put together a fantastic video series that explains how all the new modes which you can watch right here. The new multiplayer expansion joins the ten-plus single player modes already in the original Tetris Effect.