GOTY 2020 Podcast: Day One

In day one of our annual game of the year celebration GotY (game of the year) podcasts for 2020, we look at the best remaster/remake/re-release of the year, then move onto the nicest surprise of 2020, before hitting up the biggest disappointment of the year in gaming. There are no spoilers on day one, but note that as the episode draw towards the day five conclusion, we have to get deep into these games to discuss why they should or shouldn’t win!

Join the conversation on Twitter by using hashtag #GIAGGOTY.

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).