A new award ends day two of GOTY 2020, as we discuss the best new idea in a game, but not before we talk about the best audio and the best visual design of games in 2020. Again, very few (if any) spoilers for this episode, but day three we’ll have a new award in “best new character”, which may well require spoilers. Until then, enjoy!

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).