If you began your Yakuza journey with Like a Dragon you might want to grab an Xbox, as the entire Kiryu Yakuza Saga will soon be on Game Pass. With 0, Kiwami 1 and Kiwamia 2 already available, the freshly announced additions of the Remastered Collection and 6 means that by March you’ll have the entirety Kazuma Kiryu’s story available to you on the subscription service.

“SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are excited to announce that Xbox and PC fans of the Yakuza series can download and play Yakuza 3, 4, 5 and 6 with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and on Windows 10 and Steam in 2021. The Yakuza Remastered Collection, including Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 will be available January 28, 2021 and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be available March 25, 2021.

Along with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami (the remaster of Yakuza), Yakuza Kiwami 2 (the remaster of Yakuza 2), which are already available with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 and Steam, soon gamers will be able to conveniently access and experience the entirety of the Kiryu saga of the Yakuza series on the Xbox and PC platforms for the first time in 1080p and 60 fps either individually or as a bundle.

For Xbox and PC fans of Yakuza: Like a Dragon looking to rediscover the intense drama of the Yakuza series’ Kiryu saga, they can soon travel to Kamurocho to revisit Kiryu’s early days in the yakuza from the late 1980s in Yakuza 0, through the end of his underworld career in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. A tale of grit, justice, redemption and a fighting lobster, the colourful and compelling Yakuza narrative has won fans the world over, and its new home on the Xbox and PC platform allows millions of new players to experience that tale anew.”

Microsoft have clearly worked hard to get this mammoth series of beloved games on Game Pass, and it’s pretty astounding that so many new fans will have played through a once niche title thanks to the best subscription service in gaming.