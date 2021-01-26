0 comments

Biomutant finally has a release date

by on January 26, 2021
Today, the official Biomutant Twitter account shared the news that it will release on May 25, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. First announced back in 2017, Biomutant finally has a release date after almost four years. Players will take on an open world filled with dangerous creatures in third person as they control a bio-engineered badass animal using Kung Fu combat.

 

