Today, the official Biomutant Twitter account shared the news that it will release on May 25, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. First announced back in 2017, Biomutant finally has a release date after almost four years. Players will take on an open world filled with dangerous creatures in third person as they control a bio-engineered badass animal using Kung Fu combat.
