Today, the official Biomutant Twitter account shared the news that it will release on May 25, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. First announced back in 2017, Biomutant finally has a release date after almost four years. Players will take on an open world filled with dangerous creatures in third person as they control a bio-engineered badass animal using Kung Fu combat.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021