Biomutant coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X in September

Biomutant developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic has announced the new console version of the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on September 6th, and that it’ll be a free upgrade for owners of the previous generation version.

If you don’t already own it, the game will cost £34.99 ($ 39.99/€39.99), but otherwise you can upgrade to the enhanced version and even use your current save game on the PS4/Xbox One to carry on with the newer consoles.

As you’d expect, the upgrade comes with various improvements. If you’re on PS5, there are three different modes to choose from:

Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution

Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution

Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p

The publisher says that “Biomutant on the PS5 unleashes not only framerates but also the power of the DualSense. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound. On top of that the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back in”.

On the Xbox side of things, the Series X will offer a native 4K version with up to 60FPS, while the Series S offers 1440p up to 60FPS, with three graphics modes:

Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

Check out our beginner’s guide to Biomutant.