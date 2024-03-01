Biomutant Switch version dated, coming in May

It feels like fans have been waiting for a long time, but the Biomutant Switch version finally has a date: May 14th, 2024.

The newly released Biomutant Switch announcement trailer shows the game off with Switch footage throughout the entire video, and honestly, it looks pretty good. Obviously it’s a lower resolution than you’d get on the newer consoles, but the frame rate looks stable, and the visuals still seem to pop.

Check out that Biomutant Switch trailer, below::

Embark on an adventure with Biomutant’s ever-evolving hero—a creature that has been likened to a raccoon, a red panda, and even a cat. Perhaps it is whatever players want to see in it. What truly sets Biomutant apart is its unique martial arts-style combat system, seamlessly blending melee, shooting, and mutant abilities for an immersive gaming experience. Survival in Biomutant’s vibrant yet perilous world demands mastery of these skills. Navigate through diverse challenges, choosing to either confront or ally with different tribes and encountering a myriad of creatures, some amicable, while others pose significant threats. Explore wild and mysterious regions, where remnants of a lost civilization are scattered, raising intriguing questions about their demise. What led to their downfall? Who were they? These questions linger, but the most pressing is: What fate awaits the current world? The power to shape its destiny lies in your paws; ultimately, you will determine whether the world thrives or succumbs.

In our review of the game, we praised how it looks and all the content that was within in, but felt the combat was a bit loose. Mick said: “If you’re going to be guilty of anything, then “too much ambition” is hardly a negative. Biomutant is a genuinely enjoyable adventure that suffers primarily from being too stuffed-to-the-gills and a little bit tonally pendulous. The combat isn’t “bad”, but it misses the mark where it counts. The laboured, none-too-original story is balanced out by the inventive world. Whether Biomutant clicks with you or not, the simple truth is that, although you may well feel a pang of the familiar now and then, you’ve almost certainly never played anything like it”.

Biomutant is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox. The Nintendo Switch version is launching on May 14th.