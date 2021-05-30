Podcast 446: Biomutant, Knockout City, Scarlet Nexus

The gang are still playing Knockout City and Scarlet Nexus, but it’s podcast time and Biomutant is out now and Adam Cook and Mick Fraser have been playing that, and have quite differing opinions on it.

Some news is likely to break as we record, so maybe we can react live to that as well, otherwise, we’re very close to E3 so maybe it’s time to have some predictions?

Download the audio MP3, here.

