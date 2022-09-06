Biomutant hits PS5 and Xbox Series S|X today

As we reported back in July, September is the month that Biomutant hits PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. When you might ask? Today: it’s out today!

If you already own Biomutant on Xbox One, you can upgrade FOR FREE and bring your old save files and achievements with you. Otherwise, here’s all the details of the current-gen version of the game.

PlayStation 5 technical details:

The native PlayStation 5 version features faster loading times, HDR as well as DualSense and Activity Card support. Players will be able to choose between three different modes:

Quality Mode: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) @ stable 30 FPS

Performance Mode: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) @ stable 60 FPS

Quality Unleashed: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) @ up to 60 FPS

If you already own the game on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade FOR FREE and bring your old save files and trophies with you.

Xbox Series X details:

The native Xbox Series X version features even faster loading times and HDR support. Players will be able to choose between three different modes:

Quality Mode: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) @ stable 30 FPS

Performance Mode: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) @ stable 60 FPS

Quality Unleashed: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) @ up to 60 FPS

If you already own Biomutant on Xbox One, you can upgrade FOR FREE and bring your old save files and achievements with you.

Xbox Series S details:

The native Xbox Series S version features even faster loading times and HDR support. Players will be able to choose between three different modes:

Quality Mode: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) @ stable 30 FPS

Performance Mode: Native 1080p (with Dynamic Resolution) @ stable 60 FPS

Quality Unleashed: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) @ up to 60 FPS

Check out our beginners guide to Biomutant, right here.