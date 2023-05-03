THQ and Experiment 101 has announced that Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch, not long after getting a new-gen version, too.

“Get ready for a colourful adventure, filled with deadly enemies and dangerous environments that will test your every move!”, reads the press release, “Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch, delivering a thrilling blend of intense martial arts combat and post-apocalyptic exploration. Step into a vibrant world teeming with unique flora and fauna in each of the seven regions, but tread carefully, as every decision you make on your way can carry weighty consequences”.

The Nintendo Switch version is coming on November 30th, 2023 and does seem to be being developed in house, as we couldn’t spot any other developer logos on the official page for the Nintendo Switch version. Strangely, if you follow the link to Amazon via that official site, not only do you get the £34.99 price point, but the blurb says it’s coming on February 14th, 2024. To add to the confusion more, there are scribbled out dates underneath the “finalization date” on the site that say March 24, 2023 (which has passed, obviously), and 28th May, 2023. Given the announcement today, we’d say November 30th is the right one.

Already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, owners of the original last-gen release can upgrade for free to the PS5 or Xbox Series S|X version, but there’s not too much information on the Switch version as of yet.

Mick reviewed Biomutant on PS4 back in May 2021, saying “If you’re going to be guilty of anything, then “too much ambition” is hardly a negative. Biomutant is a genuinely enjoyable adventure that suffers primarily from being too stuffed-to-the-gills and a little bit tonally pendulous. The combat isn’t “bad”, but it misses the mark where it counts. The laboured, none-too-original story is balanced out by the inventive world. Whether Biomutant clicks with you or not, the simple truth is that, although you may well feel a pang of the familiar now and then, you’ve almost certainly never played anything like it”.

We’ve also got a beginners guide to the game, if you’re struggling.