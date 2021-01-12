Bloober Team unveil amazing technical details regarding The Medium

During the NVIDIA GeForce RTX: Game on Showcase event, Bloober Team revealed they’ll be implementing real-time ray tracing support for The Medium. It will utilise the full potential of Unreal Engine 4, alongside Microsoft DirectX Raytracing and NVIDIA DLSS technology at launch.

This will provide The Medium with incredible visuals for their most graphically ambitious game to date, making the dark worlds of the psychological horror even creepier. It’s not long now until the game releases at the end of January, and these details only heighten our excitement for it.

You can watch the new RTX ON trailer showcasing the latest NVIDIA technology in action for The Medium below: