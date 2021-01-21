Devolver Digital clarify whether Fall Guys is coming to Xbox Game Pass

In a response to Tom Warren, the senior editor at The Verve, on Twitter, Devolver Digital made it clear whether Fall Guys is coming to Xbox or not. After Warren shared an image from Instagram where the official Xbox Game Pass account had responded to a comment about whether Fall Guys was coming to Xbox, they replied with, “it’s coming.” However, when this was Tweeted by Warren, Devolver responded by saying it was incorrect, and that there were no plans for Fall Guys to come to any kind of Game Pass. Sorry folks, but it looks like it’ll be staying on PlayStation and PC for now.

Fall Guys is coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram account https://t.co/r4fiWwqbmZ pic.twitter.com/wZLIuAyFFB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 20, 2021