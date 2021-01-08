Little Nightmares II demo playable now on PC

For those of you who can’t wait to play Little Nightmares II in February, you can download the demo from Steam and GOG right now. The demo will allow you to play as Mono who wakes up in a frightening and unknown world, searching to discover the dark secrets inside the Hunter’s cabin.

You can pre-order the Standard Edition of Little Nightmares II now on Playstation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam and GOG.com. There is also a Digital Deluxe Edition available on the PlayStation Network, Steam, and GOG.com. In this edition, you’ll get the full digital soundtrack composed by Tobias Lilja, a digital artbook, Mono and Six avatars, as well as wallpapers for PC or a dynamic theme for PS4. Everyone who pre-orders will receive the Mokujin Hat for Mono as a bonus.

Physical pre-orders for the Day One Edition and TV Edition (in Europe) are still available here. The TV Edition will add, in addition to the Nomes’ Attic DLC and Mokujin mask, the complete soundtrack of the game as well as an exclusive diorama of Mono & Six, an artbook, a steel book case and stickers for the game.

Little Nightmares II will be available starting February 11, 2021, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Digital, and later in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X with a free upgrade for owners of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version.