Multiplayer mode for Resident Evil Village apparently revealed via Humble Store listing

According to a listing for Resident Evil Village on the Humble Store, there’s an additional piece of content that appears to be a multiplayer mode called Resident Evil Re:Verse. As detailed in the text of the listing, it states the following:

This pack includes the following content:

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Details of the operational period for Resident Evil Re:Verse, including commencement of availability and any potential announcements relating to the end of service, can be found on the official website

The information was spotted by Twitter user Edward Outcast, with Wario64 sharing the info with his followers. The link to the store also shows pre-order bonuses for both versions of RE: Village posted in the tweet. With only a few hours to go, I’m sure we’ll find more about it soon.