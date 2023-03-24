Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries mode is coming in April

At the end of the launch trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom has revealed the date Mercenaries will be added as free DLC, and it’s pretty soon.

The trailer was released today to celebrate the launch of the game, but one of the few things missing is the mode that seems to hit every new Resi game these days. But Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries is coming as free DLC on April 7th.

You can see the launch trailer below, and while it’s less than a minute long, the Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries date reveal is right at the end, at 37 seconds. It was also confirmed in a press release announcing the launch of the game today.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out now, and there’s a demo available as well which has a few altered features from the main game. For example, in the demo you can get into the well in the village right at the start, while being attacked by the onslaught of enemies.

The actual game is a phenomenal experience, as you’d probably expect. Lyle reviewed it for us, giving it top marks 10/10, saying: “Resident Evil 4 Remake has done the impossible and made arguably the best game in the series significantly better. All we really needed to was for the remake to tighten up the controls and update the visuals, but instead Capcom added a whole host of new mechanics, made every boss fight significantly more epic, and fleshed out a lot of beloved characters with an improved story and tons more voice lines. Resident Evil 4 Remake is simply the best video game remake I’ve ever played, and might just mean that 2005 and 2023 share the same Game of the Year”.

If you’re new to the game, or returning after a long time of playing it back in 2005, we’ve got a massive amount of guides to help you, which you can find here. Even if you’re just looking for help with the all new side-quests/requests, we’ve got you covered, here.

Capcom explained today in a press release that there’s a deluxe edition of the game as well, which adds “additional in-game content including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more”, and also confirmed that a VR mode has “begun development as a free DLC”, though it’s unclear if that’s the full main game that’ll be playable, or Mercenaries, or something else entirely.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.