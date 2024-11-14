Resident Evil 2 is coming to Apple Devices on December 10th

Capcom has been putting a lot of games onto iOS devices of late, and the latest to join is the fantastic Resident Evil 2, coming on December 10th.

The remake of one of most people’s favourite Resident Evil titles will be available to all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro models, and any iPad or Mac with the M1 chip or later in it.

Capcom says: “Players are invited to try a portion of the gripping story with a free download before purchasing the full experience. Resident Evil 2 includes support for Universal Purchase and cross-progression, enabling players to enjoy Leon and Claire’s journey through Raccoon City across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and transfer save data between devices.”

On top of that, there are actually iOS specific features being added, which is a rather nice touch, as follows:

Resident Evil 2 on iPhone and iPad includes enhanced controls along with a new Auto Fire feature, giving players the option to automatically fire weapons after aiming at enemies for a short time. The title also supports a range of compatible controllers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

In our 2019 review, we said: “Resident Evil 2 is a remake that feels incredibly faithful to the original, paying homage through subtle music cues that recall classic pieces from the 1998 soundtrack, as well as telling the same story for a more modern audience. Not to sell it short however, as it’s far more than a simple remake: It constantly throws new things at you during the 12-15 hours of that first full playthrough. It feels like a whole new game that anyone can enjoy, as long as they don’t mind changing their underwear after each gameplay session. This is not just Resident Evil for a new generation.”

Resident Evil 2 is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. It’s coming to Apple/iOS devices on December 10th.