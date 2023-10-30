Resident Evil Village comes to newer iOS devices today

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village is out today for iPhone 15 Pro users, as well as iPad players with modern devices.

It’s important to note that, because Resident Evil Village on iOS is a hefty visual affair, so requires you to have a more recent phone or iPad, specifically iPads with M1 chips or later. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro can also both cope with it, and it’s available now as a free-to-try title on those devices.

The Winters’ Expansion is also available on the App Store today, while the main Resident Evil Village package includes third-person mode, The Mercenaries, and Shadows of Rose. Capcom says: “With ultra-realistic graphics that parallel the fidelity of consoles, players can now take Resident Evil Village on the go with iPhone and iPad and relive Ethan Winters’ nightmarish journey to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The experience is powered by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, which takes full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver scary-good performance”.

There is also cross-progression between iPhone and iPad, so if you do have modern versions of both, you can pick up where you left off playing on either. Today also sees the soundtrack (complete edition) hitting Apple Music with 135 songs. This includes 110 “previously unreleased tracks from the base game, Shadows of Rose, and The Mercenaries Additional Orders expansion content”. Capcom also says that a special offer is available giving people a 3-month trial of Apple Music.

Resident Evil 4 (and DLC Separate Ways) is also coming soon for the same devices, again requiring an iPhone 15 or an iPad with an M1 chip or later, and will again support cross progression and universal purchase (buy on one device, own on the others) between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You can download the game free, with in-app purchases unlocking the full game, DLC, and the rest of the content. It’s on sale at launch, too. Check out our Spoilercast for Resident Evil Village, here. Also check out our tips and guides for the game, here.