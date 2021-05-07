0 comments

Resident Evil Village | Tips and Guides

by on May 7, 2021
Resident Evil Village Tips Guides
 

There are quite a few puzzles and hidden secrets in Resident Evil Village waiting to be discovered. And whilst Capcom’s latest in the series might not have as many puzzles as other games in the series, there are still a few that can stump you. You also might have questions about how some of the game mechanics work, but don’t worry we’ve got you covered there as well. Our list of tips and guides will help you get through Resident Evil Village with ease.

Puzzle Guides for Resident Evil Village

Certainly, the areas that could cause the most head-scratching in Resident Evil Village are the puzzles. Thankfully, we’ve covered the trickiest ones here so you can find the solutions quickly.

 

Resident Evil Village | Solve the Hall of Ablution Statues blood puzzle

Resident Evil Village Hall of Ablution Statues blood

Resident Evil Village | Solve the Hall of Ablution Statues blood puzzle (VIDEO SOLUTION)

 

Resident Evil Village | Solve the five bells puzzle

Resident Evil Village Bell Puzzle

 

Resident Evil Village | How to find the house with the red chimney

 

Resident Evil Village | Solve the Mia Dummy puzzle

Resident Evil Village Mia Dummy

 

Resident Evil Village | Solve the Sluice power puzzle

Resident Evil Village Sluice Power Puzzle

 

Hints and Tips for Resident Evil Village

In addition to our guides, we’ve also pulled together some general hints and tips for the game. These will help answer some of the more fundamental questions you may be asking during your Resident Evil Village playthrough.

 

Resident Evil Village | How to save your game

Resident Evil Village How to Save

 

Resident Evil Village | How to make money

Resident Evil Village Money

 

Resident Evil Village | How to upgrade weapons

Resident Evil Village upgrade Weapons

 

Resident Evil Village | How to upgrade storage space

Resident Evil Village How to upgrade storage space

 

Resident Evil Village | Crafting Guide

Resident Evil Village Crafting

 

Resident Evil Village | Where to find the Magnum

Resident Evil Village Magnum

 

Resident Evil Village | Where to find the Grenade Launcher

Resident Evil Village Grenade Launcher

 

Resident Evil Village | Where to find Juicy Game

Resident Evil Village Juicy Game

 

Resident Evil Village | Where to find Quality Meat

 

Resident Evil Village | Where to find Finest Fish

Resident Evil Village Finest Fish

 

Aside from our Resident Evil Village Tips and Guides, you can also check out our thoughts on the game by reading our review. Additionally, there’s also a Resident Evil Spoilercast. In it, we discuss as a team the game in detail and what we think about it.

Features, Guides

CapcomGuideresident evil village

Chris Hyde