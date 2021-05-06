Resident Evil Village | Where to find the Magnum

The Magnum is one of Resident Evil’s most famous weapons. Not only does it look cool, it does a hell of a lot of damage. We’ve detailed exactly how to find the Resident Evil Village Magnum (the M1581 Wolfbane) in our guide below.

Defeat Moreau

Firstly, Moreau will need to be taken care of. After killing the mutant fish-like creature, head up the bank towards the back of the area and follow it up until you reach a gate. Before opening the gate, the ‘Six-Winged Unborn Key’ will need to be formed.

Enter the doorway to the left before the gate and you’ll find it on a desk, along with a TV screen where Heisenberg will start to talk about his grand plan.

Use the lift to reach the surface

After listening to Heisenberg and using the newly-formed key, enter the previously locked gate. Follow the walkways all the way around until you find yourself back in the mine. Head forward and escape using the lift with the handle switch.

Open the door with the crank

After reaching the surface and walking through the house to the entrance, you’ll see a doorway that can be opened with the crank you found at the Sluice power puzzle (pictured on the right below). Open the door and follow the path.

Once headed up the path, take out the creatures with sickles in both huts stood on either side of the pile of bodies, and the flying creatures. Once done, head right past the hut on the right.

Enter the house

There’s a house with a locked door. Walk around the house and enter through a hole in the wall.

Take out the werewolf inside and locate the desk at the back. There, the M1851 Wolfbane Magnum will be sat in a box. A huge werewolf/dog hybrid will be pacing around outside, offering up the perfect opportunity to try out the new weapon.