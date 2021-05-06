Resident Evil Village | How to upgrade weapons

Whilst you may find a good selection of weapons throughout your playthrough. upgrading weapons is of vital importance. It’s easy to do as long as you know where to look. We’ve put a guide together to show you exactly how you upgrade weapons in Resident Evil Village.

Visit Duke the merchant

The only way to upgrade your weapons is by visiting Duke the merchant. He can be found in various places, such as the Dimitrescu Castle, inside the Sluice power plant, and the lift in Heisenberg’s factory. As you progress, you can improve each weapon’s power, rate of fire, reload speed, and ammo capacity. As long as you have enough Lei, you’ll be fine. Each weapon’s level won’t be available to upgrade straight away. Only when you visit Duke at different stages of your journey will new upgrades be available.

Check Duke’s Supplies for customisable parts

Along with upgrading the actual weapons, customisable parts can also be purchased. Check Duke’s Supplies regularly to find new parts. Improved scopes extends the range, better grips reduce recoil, bigger mags increase ammo capacity, and the rate of fire can be maximised with a new trigger.

Look for cases whilst exploring

Sometimes you don’t even need to spend any Lei to unlock new parts for weapons. It’s always worth checking in silver cases you find as quite often there’s a customisable part inside.

Hopefully now you’ve got a good idea how to upgrade weapons in Resident Evil Village. Now you can go and teach all those mutated freaks a lesson.