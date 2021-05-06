Resident Evil Village | Solve the five bells puzzle

After defeating one of Lady Dimitrescu’s daughters in the library and collecting the Mask of Joy, you find yourself in the Atelier. Once inside, there’s a painting with a note on it. The note reads, “Let the five bells of this chamber ring out.” Buy finding and shooting the five hidden bells, the painting of Lady Dimitrescu will open. The bells can be shot in any order. We’ve put together a guide to help you solve the Resident Evil Village Bell puzzle. All the locations are below:

Behind the wall

Once the note on the painting has been read, shoot the swinging bell behind the wall directly in front of the painting. There are a couple of opportunities the bell will swing into view, providing a couple of set in alight.

The chandelier

To the left of the note, there’s a staircase that provides a perfect opportunity to find the next bell. Shoot the chandelier to make it swing. Once it starts moving, the next bell becomes visible, giving you a chance to set it on fire.

On top of the cabinet

To the right of the large painting of Lady Dimitrescu, there’s a cabinet. On top sits a small bell. Step back a bit and fire at it to ignite.

The table

In front of the stairs and to the right of the wall with the cogs visible, you’ll find the next bell. It’s sat on a mall table and is perhaps the easiest to find.

Through the window

This can be shot from the staircase where the chandelier swings. Fire one shot to break the glass, then another to light the bell.

What happens next?

After solving the Resident Evil Village Bell Puzzle, the painting of Lady Dimitrescu opens. Follow the stone-walled corridor to the attic where you’ll find the sniper rifle and the entrance to the roof.