One of the earlier puzzles in Resident Evil Village concerns the Hall of Ablution Statues blood room. It’s a key puzzle you need to solve to progress and isn’t clear straightaway what you need to do to move forward. This handy guide will show you what you need to do to solve this confusing puzzle.

Where is the puzzle?

This Hall of Ablution Statues blood puzzle in Resident Evil Village is located on the second floor of Castle Dimitrescu. It is found nearby Lady Dimitrescu’s quarters and needs to be solved to move on with the story. You will find the puzzle in the Hall of Ablution. It is quite a small room with a pool of red liquid in the middle surrounded by four statues that you will need to interact with to solve the puzzle.

What do I need to do?

You can discover a critical clue to the puzzle in the Hall of Ablution itself. Approach the far wall from where you entered, and you will discover some writing on a plaque that says:

Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown, so that soon the wine may flow.

This is a clue to the direction the statues should be facing to unlock the next area. And now it is a case of moving each statue to the correct position.

How do I move the statues?

You can rotate each statue 90 degrees by standing behind it and pressing “Examine”. The statue will then rotate automatically, to face one of two statues depending on its position.

What is the solution?

Following the clue above you need to face each statue according to the writing.

The two female statues should be facing each other (“blind to male advances”) Ensure the lord on the horse is facing the women (“male advances”) Ensure the poor folk are facing the lord (“the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown”)

This should result in a short cutscene whereby the liquid drains from the pool in the centre of the room. You can now descend and continue on your journey.