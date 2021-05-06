Resident Evil Village | How to make money

Making money, or lei as it is called in Resident Evil Village isn’t particularly difficult. Lei can be spent on customisable parts for weapons as well as upgrading them, new recipes, ammo, and more. It’s an important aspect of Village, and will be vital in making Ethan a formidable foe against the monsters he has to fight. We’ve detailed in our guide below how make money in Resident Evil Village.

Break wooden boxes and crates

Whilst exploring every inch of Resident Evil Village, there are plenty of boxes to break. Inside, there will be crafting parts and ammo. There will also be lei, so it’s a great wake to get that money rolling in.

Scavenge from dead enemies

Another great way to collect lei is from all those enemies that have been killed. Werewolves and failed experiments always drop something, and more often than not it’ll be a hundred lei or more. Check each dead creature for a way to line your pockets.

Trade to Duke the Merchant

Once a Lord or a mini-boss has been defeated, they’ll drop valuable items that can be traded to Duke the Merchant for lei. Sometimes these items are worth tens of thousands. There’re also valuable items hidden around the game, such as Lady Dimitrescu’s lipstick in her chamber’s bathroom which can also be sold for a lot.