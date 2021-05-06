Resident Evil Village | How to upgrade storage space

Managing the inventory in many Resident Evil games has always been tough. Finding a weapon can often mean substituting it for something else. Unlike many other games in the series, it’s easy to upgrade storage space in Resident Evil Village. There are many weapons to pick up, but securing the space might not be clear straight away. There’s nothing worse than having to leave an item or weapon behind because there just isn’t enough space.

Visit Duke the merchant

Whilst not as constricting at RE 7, storage space can be tight. Unless it is clear how to upgrade it, certain items won’t get picked up. Luckily, knowing how will mean all those tasty weapons can be stored in Ethan’s inventory. By visiting Duke at various times in the game, the option to purchase ‘Extra Baggage’ is available in the top left corner of his Supplies. The cost increases by ten thousand leis every time. Just make sure there’s enough to do so. Follow this guide to upgrade storage space in Resident Evil Village.

Once the additional space has been acquired, items can be moved around easily. Open the inventory with Triangle/Y and click Square/X to select the item that needs moving. Rotate with R2/RT until it’s in the desired position, then press X/B to let go. This will ensure complete maximisation of inventory space so nothing gets left behind. There are no item boxes unlike Resident Evil 7, so if an item gets left behind, a long journey back to its location is likely the only way it can be reacquired later on in the game.

Thankfully, with this guide on getting that extra baggage, upgrading storage space in Resident Evil Village helps out. God knows how Ethan manages to carry all his wears around the village. Surely Duke wouldn’t mind holding onto some stuff he picks up along the way. Naughty merchant.