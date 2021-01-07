New Fall Guys DOOM costumes are coming on the 12th

If you like dressing to impress in everyone’s favourite platforming Battle Royal, then you’ll be happy to hear the new Fall Guys DOOM costumes are arriving on January 12th. If you’d like to look like the DOOM guy or the iconic one eyed Cacodemon, you better rack up some wins and save up some crowns.

“Just when you thought it was safe to stumble back into the Blunderdome, two unique worlds collide with a collection of iconic, demonic costumes inspired by DOOM muscle their way into Fall Guys for a limited time from January 12th.

Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital has absolute confidence that their precious jelly beans are in no way under threat from the infernal hordes, but insist that Team Deathmatch remains unconfirmed.”

Fall Guys has had some phenomenal cross over outfits, but this selection of new Fall Guys DOOM costumes would look perfect on my little jelly bean fella. With DOOM Eternal proudly placed of my 2020 GOTY list, I feel it might be my duty to win a few Ultimate Knockouts dressed as my favourite fleshy eyeball.