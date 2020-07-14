This year’s QuakeCon is totally online this August

Large gatherings aren’t advisable right now, but that isn’t stopping Bethesda from holding the 25th annual QuakeCon this year. QuakeCon is totally online this year, with streams, eSports and that all important swag.

“The 25th Annual QuakeCon will be the very first QuakeCon held remotely, but that won’t stop us from getting together to frag with friends, bond over video games, and raise money to do good in the world … just like always.

This year, due to COVID-19, QuakeCon at Home will be a global, totally online event – kicking off August 7 and ending August 9 – filled with three days of livestreams from around the world, tournaments (of course!), charity fundraising, and more. And the BYOC – the heart of QuakeCon – is going virtual, using Twitch Teams to bring fans together through games in new ways.”

As someone who will never be able to attend a convention like this, I love all these unique online experiences. There may also be a couple of sneaky game reveals if other QuakeCon’s are anything to go by, and after how great DOOM Eternal was I’m ready to hear about more Bethesda games.