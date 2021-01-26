Populus Run coming to Apple Arcade this week

A brand new game from developers FIFTYTWO is coming to Apple Arcade on Firday called Populus Run, a runner with a focus on food and rappers. Yes, you read that right. As players control crowds of people, they must dodge out of the way of fast food obstacles whilst battling food-themed rapper bosses including Macaron, Donut, and Burger.

Along with the Populus Run, there are some new updates for Outlanders, Spongebob: Patty Pursuit, and Agent Intercept, which are deatiled below: