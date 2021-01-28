PS5-exclusive Returnal has been delayed

In a tweet from PlayStation’s official Twitter account, the PS5-exclusive game Returnal will now be coming out at the end of April. The tweet said it was due to Housemarque needing more time to “polish the game to the level of quality players expect.”

Originally scheduled to hit PS5 on March 19, the third-person pyschological horror shooter has got an extra month for the improvements to be made. Housemarque are renowned for some excellent games, such as Resogun, Nex Machina, and Matterfall. Hopefully this is only a small bump in the road and we’ll finally get to play Returnal on April 30, 2021.