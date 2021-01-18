Valheim coming to Early Access next month

Valheim, the new open world survival exploration game from Coffee Stain Publishing, the team behind Deep Rock Galactic and Goat Simulator, and Iron Gate Studio, is coming to Steam Early Access on February 2. The co-op adventure sees players explore a vast procedurally generated world inspired by Norse mythology and viking culture.

Players will be tasked with “taking back the realm from the ancient enemies of Odin, building mead halls and castles, crafting weapons and armour, and sailing the seas in search of new horizons.” You’ll be invited to explore lush forests, snow-topped mountains, and mysterious meadows, presented in striking lo-fi graphics.

There are tons of weapons, with combat that offers dodge and block mechanics, base and ship building, intuitive item crafting, all on dedicated servers. Perhaps the coolest thing about Valheim is the option to play with up to nine friends.

“Valheim is really tough. You will die, a lot. Your friends will die, a lot. But we hope we’ve managed to strike that balance between being needlessly brutal, and offering a rewarding and challenging experience,” said Richard Svensson, CEO, Iron Gate Studio. “The world we’ve created is huge and varied, and there’s room for so much more. We’re happy to welcome new players to our community and work together during Early Access.”

“Whilst in beta, Valheim has already started to build a loyal and engaged community which is important for us as a publisher,” said Albert Säfström, CEO, Coffee Stain Publishing. “Exploring the world of Valheim feels like being outside, rather than being in a virtual world. When many of us are stuck inside, meeting people virtually, this is such a breath of fresh air, and exactly what we need right now.”

Valheim will launch on Steam Early Access for PC and Linux on February 2nd, but you can add it to your wishlist now.