Fifth roster update revealed for WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K has announced which Superstars will be featuring in the fifth roster update for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, featuring Mr Perfect, British Bulldog, and more. The update, which has already begun, includes plenty of current Superstars and WWE Legends that are sure to spice up the already packed roster. Along with the likes of Mr Perfect, Doink the Clown, Big Boss Man, and British Bulldog, Lucha master Gran Metalik, Sonya Deville, and Lana will also be coming to the game. The full update will include the following:

Wednesday, February 10:

Mr. McMahon;

Gran Metalik (unlocked);

Mojo Rawley (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 17:

Mr. Perfect;

Doink the Clown;

Vader;

Sonya Deville (unlocked).

Wednesday, February 24:

Paige;

Cactus Jack;

Mustafa Ali (unlocked);

Tucker (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 3:

Ricky Steamboat;

British Bulldog;

Maryse (unlocked);

Big Boss Man (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 10:

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart;

Earthquake;

Tamina (unlocked);

Austin 3:16 Anniversary Arena (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 17:

Typhoon;

The Brian Kendrick;

Lana (unlocked).

Wednesday, March 24: