0 comments

Jurassic World Evolution, FFXII The Zodiac Age and more coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

by on February 2, 2021
Jurassic World Evolution Xbox Game Pass News
 

Announced via the official Xbox blog, the next round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February have been revealed, including Jurassic Park Evolution. There’s a great mix set to arrive over the coming fortnight across all three platforms, allowing you to experience the power of Xbox however you want. The games coming soon are as follows:

  • Ghost of a Tale (PC) – February 4
  • Project Winter (Android, Console, PC) – February 4
  • The Falconeer (Android, Console, PC) – February 4
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console, PC) – February 11
  • Jurassic World Evolution (Android, Console) – February 11
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android, Console) – February 11
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android) – February 11
News

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac AgeJurassic World EvolutionMicrosoftXboxxbox game pass

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.