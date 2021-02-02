Jurassic World Evolution, FFXII The Zodiac Age and more coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

Announced via the official Xbox blog, the next round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February have been revealed, including Jurassic Park Evolution. There’s a great mix set to arrive over the coming fortnight across all three platforms, allowing you to experience the power of Xbox however you want. The games coming soon are as follows:

Ghost of a Tale (PC) – February 4

Project Winter (Android, Console, PC) – February 4

The Falconeer (Android, Console, PC) – February 4

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console, PC) – February 11

Jurassic World Evolution (Android, Console) – February 11

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android, Console) – February 11

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android) – February 11