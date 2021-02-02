lumen coming to Apple Arcade this Friday

A brand new puzzle game from Lykkegaard Europe Entertainment called lumen is set to debut on Apple Arcade this Friday. It’s the second game from the developers to join the service after tint, which has a current rating of 4.7 out of 5. Lumen sees players discover a unique antique box where stories of the inventions of Olivia MacLumen, a famous inventor from Scotland, a stored in the film frames. Players must use light, lenses, and mirrors to correctly project the beam of light and reveal frames from each level.