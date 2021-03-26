Green Hell coming to Xbox One and PS4 this June

Today, developers Creepy Jar has announced their hyper-realistic and critically-acclaimed survival game Green Hell will be heading to Xbox One and PS4 this June. The game is set deep in the uncharted regions of the Amazon rainforest, challenging players to survive harsh environments with dangers lurking around every corner.

Green Hell arrived on PC in Steam Early Access all the way back in August 2018, with the full release dropping September 2019. Since it first arrived, over 1.5 million players have dived into the Amazon, with the developers added tons of improvements along the way, making Green Hell a robust and deep experience. A story mode, co-op challenges, and general improvements have all been included since the game launched, with Creepy Jar now hard at work to release a next-gen upgrade as well.

The key features of Green Hell include:

Survive the Amazon – Resource management, base building, crafting, hunting, wound inspection, sanity management, and more. Green Hell relentlessly puts players to the ultimate survival test in the remote reaches of the Amazon rainforest.

Story Mode – How did you end up in the Amazon? What happened to your love, Mia? How can you escape? How can you survive? Seeking answers to these questions will take you to the brink of sanity as you rediscover well-known areas and discover new areas for the first time.

Survive TOGETHER – Up to 4 players can tackle the rainforest together in the ultimate bid for survival! Whether it’s story mode or endless mode, you can look forward to pulling leeches from all your friends’ nether-parts and more in co-op mode!

And more! – Whether it’s custom modes, achievement chasing, tackling unique challenges, or building the best jungle hut south of the equator, Green Hell is a robust experience that continues to grow with each update from the Creepy Jar team.

To celebrate the announcement, a brand new trailer has been released, which you can watch below: