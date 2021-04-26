Microsoft announces Xbox Academy

Microsoft has announced Xbox Academy. This is in partnership with BAFTA award-winning Rare, creators of Sea of Thieves, and the upcoming Everwild.

Xbox Academy is designed to inspire the next generation of games creators, and to give them an insight into games industry careers. The event will be a part of Microsoft’s Work Experience Week, May 10-13, aimed at year 9 and 10 pupils in schools across the UK.

The first live-streamed Xbox Academy session will feature four representatives from Rare. Each will discuss their roles and offer insights into games industry career paths. They will discuss areas including production, design, engineering and quality assurance. East London Arts and Music will also provide an academic context to entering the world of games development.

A further session will feature the team at Into Games delivering insights and practical advice on how young people can set about finding a rewarding career in the games industry.

Craig Duncan, Studio Head, Rare had this to say:

We’re so excited that our Rare team is going to be delivering a session for the Xbox Academy. The future is so bright for games and we’re passionate about helping educate and inspire the next generation of games professionals, giving them insights to help them choose a career within our industry.

Microsoft’s Work Experience Week will offer students in years 9 and 10 valuable insights into working life at Microsoft. Attendees will have the chance to hear from senior executives and their inspiring career stories.

Xbox Academy takes place on May 10, 2021. Find out more information here.