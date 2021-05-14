NEO: The World Ends With You gets a new trailer

Square Enix has released a new trailer for NEO: The World Ends with You. This latest trailer showcases the opening movie and gives us a new look at the game’s characters and setting.

You can see the new NEO: The World Ends with You trailer here:

In NEO: The World Ends with You, players will explore the dazzling streets of Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters. Battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game”. Team up with a vibrant cast of characters, collect badges to arm yourself with powerful psych abilities and take on foes in hyper-stylish action battles.

The game combines a striking, anime-style Shibuya with fast-paced gameplay, an amped-up soundtrack, and an intriguing story to create an unforgettable experience.

NEO: The World Ends with You launches July 27, 2021. Available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A PC version is expected in summer 2021.