NEO: The World Ends with You launch date confirmed

Square Enix has confirmed NEO: The World Ends with You will launch on July 27, 2021. The action role-playing game is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with a PC version of the game expected on the Epic Games Store this summer.

Pre-orders for physical and digital versions for PS4 and the physical version for the Nintendo Switch are available starting today.

The long-awaited follow-up to the RPG classic The World Ends with You follows protagonist, Rindo, as he explores the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister “Reapers’ Game,” a life-or-death battle for survival in which he has been forced to take part.

Check out the new trailer for an introduction to a new cast of characters and much more:

NEO: The World Ends with You combines a striking, anime-style Shibuya with fast-paced gameplay. An amped-up soundtrack from composer Takeharu Ishimoto, and an intriguing story look set to create an unforgettable experience. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of the bustling city. Fight monsters alongside your allies in flashy battles, and complete missions as you learn more about the “Reapers’ Game” and fight to change the fate you’ve been handed.

NEO: The World Ends with You will launch on July 27, 2021. Available for pre-order on PS4 and Switch now.