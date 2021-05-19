Naughty Dog has announced a free PS5 performance patch for The Last of Us Part II, which is available right now. The Last of Us Part II is a truly epic game, with over 300 Game of the Year Awards, including our own God is a Geek GOTY for 2020. And now with this latest performance patch, you can enjoy improved performance on Sony’s latest console.

You can see a trailer for The Last of Us Part II PS5 Performance patch below:

Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS. This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.

Arne Meyer, Director of Communications at Naughty Dog had this to say:

The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!

You can find out more info from the Playstation blog post here.